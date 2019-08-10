  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Johns Hopkins, Johns Hopkins Professor Fired, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins University fired an associate research professor over a confrontation he had with students participating in a sit-in on campus.

According to a letter written for faculty, professor Daniel Povey was reportedly terminated for jeopardizing student safety.

Povey was initially placed on administrative leave in May when he used bolt cutters to enter a building and access computer servers hosting his research.

Students, who had occupied the building for weeks, were protesting legislation that would allow Hopkins to create an armed campus police force.

Comments