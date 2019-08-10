Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins University fired an associate research professor over a confrontation he had with students participating in a sit-in on campus.
According to a letter written for faculty, professor Daniel Povey was reportedly terminated for jeopardizing student safety.
Povey was initially placed on administrative leave in May when he used bolt cutters to enter a building and access computer servers hosting his research.
Students, who had occupied the building for weeks, were protesting legislation that would allow Hopkins to create an armed campus police force.
