BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Congratulations to former Ravens cornerback, Lardarius Webb!
Webb retired as a Raven on Saturday. The nine-year veteran played his entire career in Baltimore.
Webb was a force on the field with 15 total interceptions and almost 500 tackles in his career.
He even reached the top of the mountain by becoming a Super Bowl Champion in 2013.
Webb is the only player in Ravens history to return a punt, kickoff, and interception for touchdowns.
Vonta Leach and Willis McGahee will also retire as Ravens.
