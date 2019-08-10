  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Congratulations to former Ravens cornerback, Lardarius Webb!

Webb retired as a Raven on Saturday. The nine-year veteran played his entire career in Baltimore.

Webb was a force on the field with 15 total interceptions and almost 500 tackles in his career.

He even reached the top of the mountain by becoming a Super Bowl Champion in 2013.

Webb is the only player in Ravens history to return a punt, kickoff, and interception for touchdowns.

Vonta Leach and Willis McGahee will also retire as Ravens.

