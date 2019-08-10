BALTIMORE (WJZ) — NOAA forecasters monitoring oceanic and atmospheric patterns say conditions are now more favorable for above-normal hurricane activity since El Nino has ended.
Two named storms have formed so far this year and the peak months of the hurricane season, August through October, are now underway.
Seasonal forecasters with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center have increased the likelihood of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season to 45 percent.
The likelihood of near-normal activity is now at 35 percent, and the chance of below-normal activity has dropped to 20 percent.
The number of predicted storms is also greater with NOAA now expecting 10 to 17 named storms.
This updated look is for the entire six-month hurricane season, which ends Nov. 30.
On average, the Atlantic hurricane season produces 12 named storms, of which six become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.
You must log in to post a comment.