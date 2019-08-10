Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County, Baltimore County Fire Department, Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Fire Department cleared the scene of where officials received a call for the report of a suspicious package.

Officials were called to the 4600 block of Horizon Circle in Randallstown on Saturday night in regard to suspicious envelopes found.

Officials said that the bomb squad was called, then canceled. The incident was cleared by the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Comments