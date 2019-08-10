Comments
RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Fire Department cleared the scene of where officials received a call for the report of a suspicious package.
Officials were called to the 4600 block of Horizon Circle in Randallstown on Saturday night in regard to suspicious envelopes found.
#bcofd// Suspicious Package// 4600 blk of Horizon Circle #Randallstown// Hazmat Units enroute to location for a report of a suspicious package. No futher information at this time. D/T 21:01hrs.. ^MJ
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) August 11, 2019
Officials said that the bomb squad was called, then canceled. The incident was cleared by the Baltimore County Fire Department.
