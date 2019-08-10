Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a triple shooting in southwest Baltimore that left three people injured Friday night, including a 15-year old boy.
Police were called to the 100 block of South Franklintown Road around 11:43 p.m.to investigate a reported shooting.
When police arrived, they found a 44-year-old woman, 31-year-old man and 15-year-old boy suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Investigators learned that the victims were on the porch of a home when they were shot.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Southwest District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2488.
You must log in to post a comment.