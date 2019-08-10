BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Volunteers got down and dirty Saturday to clean up trash on the streets of Baltimore.
Dozens of volunteers with We Can B-More, Ask Church and the community participated picking up litter.
This comes after President Trump’s tweets last month calling Baltimore a, “disgusting rat and rodent-infested mess.”
“Baltimore is not the buildings, Baltimore is not that house, Baltimore is not this block, we are Baltimore, the people of Baltimore,” Dante Todd, a volunteer, said. “So we take pride in our city because we take pride in ourself.”
Volunteers say his comments didn’t spark the movement, but it may have encouraged more people to come out.
This is not the first time volunteers have taken to the streets.
An activist from northern Virginia led a cleanup team earlier this week.
