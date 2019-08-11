BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 43rd annual AFRAM Festival took over the historic Druid Hill Park this weekend.
Thousands of visitors gathered for one of the largest African American cultural festivals on the East Coast.
“AFRAM is for everyone,” said event manager David Mitchell.
The two-day event fuses music with food vendors and friends and family.
“A festival like this, the African American Festival AFRAM, we are celebrating African American culture, but it’s something for everyone.” said local and national talent coordinator Linzy Jackson.
Headlines on stage this year include A1 Chops, Sevyn Streeter, The Comb Brothers, Dru Hill and Rick Ross.
“It’s so good because people get to come together. They get to come together for free. it’s very hard to find a festival like this around the country where you don’t have to buy your own ticket.” Jackson said.
The festival runs through 8 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
