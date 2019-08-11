Comments
Aberdeen, MD (WJZ)– Two lanes of I-95 northbound remain closed following a motorcycle accident just past MD-543 in the Aberdeen area.
Aberdeen, MD (WJZ)– Two lanes of I-95 northbound remain closed following a motorcycle accident just past MD-543 in the Aberdeen area.
Several agencies including The Maryland Department Of Transportation and Maryland State Police are working the scene of the accident that took place just before noon today.
Motorists are urged to find alternate routes or expect delays has crews work to clear the area.
It’s not known at this time the extent of any injuries and the cause of the accident remains under investigation.
UPDATE: All lanes of I-95 northbound have reopened following this accident.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
You must log in to post a comment.