BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tax-Free Week starts just in time for back to school shopping in Maryland- when parents are looking for the best deals on school supplies.

“I do have two children going back to school so I will be out shopping,” said shopper Elisha Jordan.

Jordan is one of the many shoppers hitting the stores Sunday as Maryland kicks off its Tax-Free Week.

“It helps out a lot especially when you have children that are school-age which we do so it allows our buck to go a bit further than what we normally would be able to purchase,” She added.

“For just two uniforms I paid $160 so it’s very expensive for school,” another shopper Meisha Williams said.

Starting August 11, clothing and footwear under $100 are exempt from the state’s six percent sales tax and the first $40 of a backpack- also tax-free.

“The manufactures put discounts on, the retail stores often put discounts on and you save the six percent on an unlimited number of items as long as the items cost less than $100,” said comptroller Peter Franchot.

The savings can make a difference when parents are in a pinch.

“It’s very expensive and we have all the above we have one in high school one in elementary school so it really helps with their shoes, uniform and all their back to school supplies as well and it allows me to buy extra for the classroom,” Jordan said.

Tax-Free Week goes from Sunday to August 17.