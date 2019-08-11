Owings Mills, MD (WJZ)– The Baltimore Ravens have announced they have traded backup kicker Kaare Vedvik to the Minnesota Vikings.
The second year player out of Norway has a chance to be both the Vikings kicker and punter this season after a strong showing in Thursday nights first preseason game.
Vedvik was 4-4 on field goals in the his first game this year including a long of 55-yards, he also made both of his extra point attempts and averaged 55.5 yards with his two punts.
Reports say the Ravens will be getting a 2020 5th round pick in exchange for the kicker pending a physical with the Vikings.
Vedvik had strong showing with the Ravens last preseason but was assaulted in East Baltimore where he was found alone with multiple face injuries and told police he did not know how he ended up where he was found.
He was placed on the non-football injury list, ending his season but has now completed his comeback and found a new opportunity to play in Minnesota.
The Ravens didn’t need his services as they still have one of the NFL’s best placekickers in Justin Tucker and punter Sam Koch.
