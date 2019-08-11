



Baltimore Police Sergeant Isaac Carrington had something to say to Baltimore on Sunday, posting a message online in the evening from University of Maryland Shock Trauma.

“I love ya’ll,” He said. “I’m 10-8. I’ll be back,”

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott tweeted out the Youtube video courtesy of Baltimore Police early Sunday evening, which showed Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and Carrington from his hospital bed.

“Baltimore Police Department, I’m Commissioner Mike Harrison and I am with Sgt. Isaac Carrington who wants to say something to you,” Harrison introduced him.

Harrison said Carrington still has a long way to go but their prayers had been answered and that now “we all have to rally around getting him healed and making sure we find who did this to hold them accountable,”

Carrington is in critical but stable condition after he was shot Thursday afternoon outside of his home.

RELATED COVERAGE:

T.J. Smith, press secretary for Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, tweeted “Such GREAT NEWS!”

Police investigation has revealed that the 43-year-old sergeant was standing in front of his lawn, talking with a neighbor, when a vehicle that police believe to be an Acura pulled onto the street.

A man in a mask got out and demanded valuables. Carrington’s neighbor threw what items he had on the ground and ran- Carrington ran in the opposite direction.

The gunman ran after Carrington and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene with the help of a getaway driver.

The search for suspects continues after two people were taken into custody but then ruled out as suspects Friday afternoon.

Second Vehicle Stopped In Investigation Into Shooting Of Sergeant Isaac Carrington, Still No Connections Made

Police also pulled over a second vehicle Saturday that was similar to the one described by witnesses on the scene. Arrests were made, but none in connection to this case.

“May the love that is surrounding you touch your heart and bring you back as strong as he was,” said neighbor Michael Bunch Sr.

Friends and neighbors shared their thoughts and prayers for a swift recovery.

Sgt. Carrington’s police union- the Fraternal Order of Police- is collecting donations to support his family.

For anyone who would like to donate, you can go here.

There is also a $19,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the people responsible.