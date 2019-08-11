Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Closing arguments are expected to begin Monday in the trial of a man accused of murdering a seven-year-old girl.
Keon Gray is charged with first-degree murder- accused of gunning down Taylor Hayes in southwest Baltimore last summer while she was sitting in the backseat of a car.
She spent two weeks in the hospital before she died.
Her mother Shanika Robinson made several heartfelt pleas at the time to end the violence.
