BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Closing arguments are expected to begin Monday in the trial of a man accused of murdering a seven-year-old girl.

Keon Gray is charged with first-degree murder- accused of gunning down Taylor Hayes in southwest Baltimore last summer while she was sitting in the backseat of a car.

She spent two weeks in the hospital before she died.

Her mother Shanika Robinson made several heartfelt pleas at the time to end the violence.

