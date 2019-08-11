



After a shooting earlier Sunday afternoon near Lexington Market , three more were reported throughout Sunday evening, police said, one of them fatal.

The first, at 6:23 p.m., was in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue after reports of a shooting.

Police arrived and canvassed the area for potential suspects, victims and witnesses. Officers found evidence that a shooting had happened.

Shortly after they were dispatched to an area hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting victim, and a 30-year-old man said he had been shot on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Central District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation.

A few hours later, police went to the 100 block of North Smallwood Street, where they found a 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Western District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation.

The last shooting reported turned fatal, when police went to the 4100 block of Eierman Avenue where they found a 17-year-old teenage male suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.

Homicide detectives were summoned to the location and assumed control of the investigation.