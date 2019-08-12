BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old Baltimore man was arrested Sunday evening after allegedly robbing a 7-Eleven.
At around 5:45 p.m., an officer was on a routine patrol when they walked into the 7-Eleven at 4000 Ritchie Highway in Baltimore to conduct a business check.
As the officer entered they noticed the clerk was visibly upset. The clerk told the officer he was robbed at knifepoint moments before the officer entered.
Officers searched the area and found the suspect in the back of the 7-Eleven. Jason Daniel Guzman-Argueta was identified and arrested.
Credit: Anne Arundel County Police
There were no injuries reported.
Guzman-Argueta was charged with armed robbery, robbery, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, theft, dangerous weapon with intent to injure, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.
