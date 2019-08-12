Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles have their 2020 season.
The team will open their season on Thursday, March 26 at Oriole Park against the New York Yankees, as part of a six-game homestand against the Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.
They’ll open the 2020 road schedule a week later at Busch Stadium against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 2.
Some notable games include the club will have a home game on September 6 vs. New York-AL to mark the 25th anniversary of Cal Ripken, Jr.’s historic 2,131st consecutive game played.
The Orioles will play 14 home games in both June and September at Oriole Park.
They’ll play 18 of their first 31 games of the season at home.
You can view the full 2020 Schedule here.
