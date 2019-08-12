Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, crash, Delonte DeAngelo Bowman, Fatal crash, Interstate 70, Local TV, Mount Airy, Talkers, White Plains

MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — A 37-year-old from White Plains was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 near the Howard/Carroll County line Monday morning.

State troopers were called to the crash just after 8:45 a.m. A preliminary investigation showed the victim, Delonte DeAngelo Bowman, was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 before striking the rear of a Honda CR-V, running off the road and coming to a stop on Old Frederick Road.

Bowman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

