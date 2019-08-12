BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two separate fires in Maryland in recent days were caused by improperly discarded smoking materials, the state fire marshal’s office said Monday.
The first fire happened Friday morning in Union Bridge in Carroll County. Firefighters were called to the 200 block of East Elger Street just before 9:30 a.m. for a report of a fire.
The flames caused $25,000 in damage to a 10-by-16-foot wood-framed storage shed. Fifteen firefighters brought the fire under control in 15 minutes.
The second fire happened around 4:45 p.m. Sunday in Aberdeen. Firefighters were called to a home in the 600 block of Aldino Stepney Road, and when they arrived they found a fire on the home’s front porch.
Officials said the flames caused $1,000 in damage. No one was injured in either fire.
