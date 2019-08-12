HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are on the scene of a death investigation inside a Halethorpe home Monday morning where a 28-year-old man was found dead inside.

County police are being very careful with what they are releasing at this point.

This all went down at a house near Arbutus Middle School and across from UMBC on the corner of Shelbourne Road and Brown Terrace.

Just after 6:00 am today, #BCoPD responded to a shooting in the 5600- blk Shelbourne Road, 21227. One victim was found inside. The victim has been transported to a local hospital. Further details to follow. Public Information Officer headed to the scene. ^SV — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) August 12, 2019

The call came in just after 6 a.m., police said, but wouldn’t confirm the nature of the call. Police confirm to WJZ that the man had “trauma to upper body.”

Police couldn’t confirm if the shooting was targeted, but they said there is no active threat.

“We’re looking into several leads that were lead at this point. But, right now, we don’t want to give too many details that that confirm anything at this point. A lot of the details – because we have an active investigation. Our homicide detectives are here and they want to continue their investigation inside the house. But, we can confirm at this point the incident did occur inside the house,” said Cpl. Shawn Vinson.

In an earlier report, police called the incident a possible home invasion and said the man was shot in the head, but at this time, they have pulled back on what information they are releasing.

County police could not say how many people were inside the home at the time of the incident.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story,