BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A vigil is being held Monday night in memory of a Bowie State University student killed in a car crash Saturday night.
Keshon Nowlin, a computer science major from Owings Mills, died from injuries he received in a crash, the university’s president said in a letter to students Sunday afternoon.
REMEMBERING KESHON:
Tonight, hundreds of people gathered at New Town High School in Owings Mills to remember Keshon Nowlin, a beloved member of the Bowie State University family. He tragically passed after a car crash in West Baltimore Saturday night. #RestInParadise @wjz pic.twitter.com/xs6yyG4MNa
— C.J. Alderson (@CJAldersonWJZ) August 13, 2019
The crash happened in the 1200 block of Hilton Parkway in west Baltimore around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. He died at Shock Trauma with his family by his side.
The university said Nowlin was an active member of the campus community and was elected Mr. Black and Gold as part of the 2019-20 Royal Court.
Counseling staff will be available to help students cope with the tragedy, the university said.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
You must log in to post a comment.