BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of people gathered for a vigil Monday evening in memory of a Bowie State University student struck and killed in west Baltimore Saturday night.

Keshon Nowlin, 19, was hit in the 1200 block of Hilton Parkway around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, city police said. He died at Shock Trauma with his family by his side.

Nowlin was a computer science major from Owings Mills, the university’s president said in a letter to students Sunday afternoon.

 

The university said Nowlin was an active member of the campus community and was elected Mr. Black and Gold as part of the 2019-20 Royal Court.

Counseling staff will be available to help students cope with the tragedy, the university said.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

