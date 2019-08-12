BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of people gathered for a vigil Monday evening in memory of a Bowie State University student struck and killed in west Baltimore Saturday night.
Keshon Nowlin, 19, was hit in the 1200 block of Hilton Parkway around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, city police said. He died at Shock Trauma with his family by his side.
Nowlin was a computer science major from Owings Mills, the university’s president said in a letter to students Sunday afternoon.
REMEMBERING KESHON:
Tonight, hundreds of people gathered at New Town High School in Owings Mills to remember Keshon Nowlin, a beloved member of the Bowie State University family. He tragically passed after a car crash in West Baltimore Saturday night. #RestInParadise @wjz pic.twitter.com/xs6yyG4MNa
— C.J. Alderson (@CJAldersonWJZ) August 13, 2019
The university said Nowlin was an active member of the campus community and was elected Mr. Black and Gold as part of the 2019-20 Royal Court.
Counseling staff will be available to help students cope with the tragedy, the university said.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
You must log in to post a comment.