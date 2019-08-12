Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is getting $1.7 million to upgrade its 911 call centers to Next Generation 911 capabilities.
The U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. Department of Transportation announced the funding, just one piece of $109 million in grants for 34 states and two tribal nations as part of the 911 Grant Program.
NG911 is meant to create a faster, “more resilient” emergency system, DOT said in a release Monday, to boost public safety.
This includes text messaging, image and video processing, advanced mapping and other improvements.
