BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s lottery and casinos contributed a record $1.311 billion to the state in fiscal year 2019, the state lottery and gaming agency said Monday.
The amount collected between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019, is nearly five percent higher than the same period during the previous fiscal year.
Total lottery sales in fiscal year 2019 just under $2.2 billion, while casino gaming revenue was $1.76 billion.
Lottery players also saw more prize money; players collected $1.362 billion, a more than nine percent increase from the previous year. It was a similar story for retailers, who saw a nearly eight percent increase from sales and commissions.
The lottery funds go toward education, public health, the environment and the state horse racing industry, among other causes.
You must log in to post a comment.