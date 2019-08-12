BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gun safety advocates will march this Saturday, followed by a rally to honor the lives cut short by gun violence and demand “common-sense gun reform,”
Volunteers with the Maryland chapter of Students Demand Action and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will gather together to respond to the mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.
The march will begin at 2:45 p.m., at the cornor of Ensor Street and E. Madison Street in Baltimore, and the rally will follow at 4:15 p.m. at War Memorial Plaza.
“This is more than mass shootings; in recent weeks, gun violence has devastated Baltimore, Gilroy, Canoga Park, Newport News, Brooklyn and Chicago. This is a public health crisis that demands urgent action.” The groups said in a press release Monday.
Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action are both grassroots movements in the U.S. fighting toward public safety measures to protect people from gun violence.
The marchers and ralliers will demand action from Congress to pass a federal Extreme Risk Protection Order, or “Red Flag” bill and require background checks on all gun sales.
