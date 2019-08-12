Comments
SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating after a child was allegedly bitten by a dog in Severn Monday night.
Police said the child was bitten in the area of Kilmory Court and Stillmeadows Drive around 7:30 p.m.
Officers searched for a black pitbull after the incident. They located the dog within the hour.
The child suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital.
