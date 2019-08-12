  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The remaining lanes of Pratt Street, previously closed after a roadway collapse in July, will reopen Monday at noon.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation said city agencies have been working along Howard Street to repair the underground collapse, and the lanes at the intersection of Howard Street will reopen to traffic.

The southbound Howard street remains closed from Lombard to Conway Streets, DOT said.

Traffic for southbound I-395 cannot use Lombard to Howard Street but can use Martin Luther King Boulevard, Lombard to Light or Lombard to Sharp Street to Conway Street to I-395.

The MDOT MTA’s Light RailLink Service is still suspended between the North Avenue and Camden Yards stations.

A shuttle bus bridge is in place between these stations to accommodate light rail passengers during this time.

For additional information on Baltimore City road closures, visit transportation.baltimorecity.gov. For information on Light Rail and mass transit options, visit mta.maryland.gov.

