ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking the public to submit an anonymous tip on who may have shot and killed a Rosedale woman in May.
Police reported to a shooting on Fontana Lane in Rosedale on May 16, where a man and a woman, later identified as Kitera Bishop by Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, were shot.
Bishop was killed from injuries in the shooting, and now police are asking for information on who may have killed her.
If you have any information, police said you can submit a tip anonymously at 1-866-7-LOCKUP
