ST. MICHAELS, Md. (WJZ) — The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 76-year-old woman who has been missing since Sunday afternoon.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Katherine Mitchell Whalen. She is five-foot-five and weighs 130 pounds, She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen at her home in St. Michaels around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. She may be driving a blue four-door 2006 Acura TL with Maryland tags 13379CA.

A photo is not immediately available.

Anyone who sees her should call police at 410-822-0095 or 911.

