By Kimberly Eiten
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Final arguments are expected Monday in the Taylor Hayes murder trial.

The seven-year-old girl was caught in a shootout last summer while riding in the backseat of a car.

Taylor Hayes

The case will come in front of a judge and her family is begging for justice.

Closing arguments begin Monday in the trial of 30-year-old Keon Gray, who’s facing 32 charges, including the murder of Taylor Hayes.

Keon Gray

Hayes was hit by a bullet from a gun battle while riding in the backseat of a car last July.

Her death was shocking even in the most violent city in America. As her family begged for answers, police scrambled to find her killer.

Officers made several arrests along the way, including the owner of the car Hayes had been riding in at the time of the shooting — the driver and a passenger Malik Edison.

Darnell Holmes and Malik Gibson

Edison testifying against Gray in court last week saying the two men were in a shootout, when Gray pulled the trigger while driving a white Mercedes, allegedly firing the bullet that hit Hayes.

Edison faces his own gun charges. He is scheduled for trial in October.

Kimberly Eiten

