BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are looking for three suspects as they investigate a home invasion that happened August 1 in the Mount Vernon community.
Baltimore police posted a video asking the public to identify three people seen breaking into a home in the area.
The victim, a 30-year-old man, was followed home, and once he reached the door- two of the suspects went into the home after him.
Once inside, the suspects assaulted the victim and then left with his cell phone.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1866-7-LOCKUP.
Callers can always remain anonymous, police said.
