By Chelsea Ingram
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s a risk for severe weather Tuesday in the Baltimore metro region.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, Baltimore is under an “enhanced” risk for strong storms in the afternoon.

Maryland Weather: Severe Storms Possible In Baltimore Region Tuesday, Potential Of Tornadoes To Develop

Here’s the timeline when you should expect the storm to roll through our area:

  • Around noon — A shower or thunderstorm will begin to pop up.
  • By 4 p.m. — The storms will really start to bubble up and strengthen just in time for the evening commute. Damaging winds and downpours are expected.
  • By 10 p.m. — The storm will finally quiet down through the overnight hours.

There’s also a potential for storms to rotate — meaning there could be a couple of tornadoes that develop.

Baltimore and DC have had a significant number of severe storms this year — ranking 2nd highest nationwide behind Oklahoma with 524 severe storms.

