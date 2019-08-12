Comments
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash near Edgewood Monday evening.
Abingdon Fire officials said the crash happened near Route 7 and Clayton Road around 7:12 p.m. When crews arrived, they found two vehicles involved in the crash and people in both were heavily entrapped.
Two people were extricated and taken to a regional trauma center.
8/12 @ 7:12pm @AbingdonFire was alerted to assist @jmvfc8 on the scene of a motor vehicle accident with entrapment in the area of State Route 7 and Clayton Rd. Crews arrived to find a two vehicle accident with occupants of both vehicles heavily entrapped. pic.twitter.com/kNwmy4ijyU
— Abingdon Fire Company (MD) (@AbingdonFire) August 13, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.