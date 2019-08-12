  • WJZ 13On Air

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash near Edgewood Monday evening.

Abingdon Fire officials said the crash happened near Route 7 and Clayton Road around 7:12 p.m. When crews arrived, they found two vehicles involved in the crash and people in both were heavily entrapped.

Two people were extricated and taken to a regional trauma center.

