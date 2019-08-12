Comments
Hi Everyone!
I hope you found some “me time” Sunday. It was simply beautiful. Well now it is Monday, back to work, back to temps in the 90’s and humid — and back to the threat of severe weather. And that threat is a fairly big one.
Tuesday we will be in the “enhanced” zone for gusty storms. That is almost the top of the scale. Only a “moderate” risk is above us. (BTW below “enhanced” is “slight” and “marginal.”) Big rain, gusty thunderstorms, and even the possibility of tornadoes are being discussed, for Tuesday, this morning. We’ll see.
Twelve days into August and summer returns to the city. Be safe and have a good day.
MB!
