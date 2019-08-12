



Stargazers can catch a brilliant sight in the night sky as the annual Perseid meteor shower will reach its peak Monday night into Tuesday. However, it will face bright interference this year from the moon, which is close to being completely full, NASA said.

The Perseids appear at about this time every year when Earth ventures through pieces of debris left behind by the ancient comet Swift-Tuttle. The popular meteor shower has been underway since mid-July, and on Monday night the celestial spectacle will reach its peak.

The only issue you’ll have Monday night is there’s also a full moon, which might make it hard to spot the meteor shower.

Maryland State Parks are holding a meteor watching event tonight at 9 p.m. at Deep Creek Lake State Park in Garrett County.

The best time to watch the meteor shower in Maryland is after midnight.

You should find a place where you can view the open sky away from artificial lights to watch the meteor shower — like a park or the beach.

Bring a blanket and be patient, it could take an hour or so for the shower to appear and it can take several minutes for your eyes to adjust to the dark.

Once the meteor shower starts — there could be lulls, so keep an eye out to the skies.

If you get a good picture, we want to see them, send them to us at newsroom@wjz.com or use #BeOnWJZ on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. [Make sure your photos are public]

Read more on CBS News.