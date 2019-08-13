Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 33-year-old man was shot in central Baltimore earlier Tuesday.
At around 10:46 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Division Street, where they found the man with gunshot wounds.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Central district detectives were summoned to the location and assumed control of the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District detectives at, 410-396-2411.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at, 1-866-7LOCKUP.
You must log in to post a comment.