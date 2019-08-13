Filed Under:Aberdeen Ironbirds, Adley Rutschman, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, MiLB, Talkers

NEW YORK (WJZ) —  The Aberdeen IornBirds made history Monday night.

The team threw a combined no-hitter against the Vermont Lake Monsters.

Jake Lyons, James Ryan, and Kyle Martin held Vermont hitless in Aberdeen’s 7-0 victory over Vermont.

O’s first-round draft pick Adley Rutschman caught the no-hitter.

It was the first no-no in IronBirds history.

 

Comments