NEW YORK (WJZ) — The Aberdeen IornBirds made history Monday night.
The team threw a combined no-hitter against the Vermont Lake Monsters.
Jake Lyons, James Ryan, and Kyle Martin held Vermont hitless in Aberdeen’s 7-0 victory over Vermont.
How many hits did the boys allow tonight?
👌@Kyle57martin | @7JakeLyons7 | James Ryan pic.twitter.com/6AUSkbAv4F
— Aberdeen IronBirds (@IronBirds) August 13, 2019
O’s first-round draft pick Adley Rutschman caught the no-hitter.
It was the first no-no in IronBirds history.
