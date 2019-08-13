BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Aldi is hosting the grand reopening of its Baltimore store on Fayette Street Friday, Aug. 23 after spending most of the summer remodeling the store.
On Wednesday, Aug. 13, the store located at 3250 East Fayette Street, opened its doors to customers again. The store was remodeled as a part of the $1.9 billion Aldi investigate to remodel and expand 1,300 stores nationwide by 2020.
Aldi is investing $18 million locally to update 13 stores in the Baltimore region.
On Friday, the store just north of Patterson Park will host a grand reopening and someone could win groceries for a year.
“The updated ALDI store layout has even more to offer shoppers. Stores are easier to navigate and have more space for the products people love the most,” said Jeff Baehr, Frederick division vice president for ALDI. “We can’t wait to show our customers in Baltimore their newly remodeled store, and continue providing the affordable, high-quality foods we know they love at ALDI.”
The store expanded it’s refrigeration space, increased its product offerings and added an organic food section.
On Friday the store will host its grand reopening. At 8:50 a.m., there will be a ribbon-cutting. Then the store will give gift cards to its first 100 customers.
