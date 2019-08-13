  • WJZ 13On Air

REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department needs your help in locating a missing teenager at risk.

Police are searching for Eric Ridgely, 18, who was diagnosed with autism. He went missing from the 100 block of Brunk Road in Reisterstown, Maryland.

He was last seen around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday when he left the area on foot, wearing khaki shorts and a brown Appalachian T-shirt.

If you have any information on Eric’s whereabouts, you are asked to call police immediately.

