BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore and DC rank second highest in the nation for severe storms this year.
Oklahoma ranks no. 1.
Baltimore and DC have seen 524 severe storms so far in 2019, according to Iowa State University’s data.
And on Tuesday, there’s potential for more.
Tuesday’s severe weather could even be strong enough to create tornadoes, according to Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram.
So far this summer, there have been three tornadoes — in Cecil County on June 13 and in Howard and Frederick counties on May 30. There was also significant wind damage reported in Baltimore and Harford counties by a macroburst on May 29.
Two other tornadoes were reported in the spring in Columbia and Monkton.
