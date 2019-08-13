BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore police detective who testified in the Taylor Hayes’ murder trial has a pending driving under the influence case, court records show.

Sgt. Kevin T. Brown, 43, is charged with driving a Baltimore City-owned vehicle near Edgewood while under the influence after a crash on I-95 back on Oct. 22, 2018.

Brown, of Aberdeen, was also charged with carrying a handgun while under the influence. When state police arrived at the scene around 9:45 p.m., Brown identified himself as a police officer. He was driving an unmarked 2018 Ford registered to Baltimore city.

The driver of a Toyota Sienna involved in the accident had minor injuries.

On June 28, 2019, charges were filed in Harford County Circuit Court against Brown for the DUI.

Brown’s testimony during the Hayes murder trial was described as conflicting.

He had previously testified that witnesses said they saw the white S Class Mercedes at the scene of the shooting that killed the seven-year-old Hayes on July 5, 2018.

But then later, under cross-examination, he said no witnesses had told him about the vehicle and he did not even recall making the statement in court the day before. Keon Gray’s DNA was found in a white Mercedes that crashed near the scene.

Brown also said that he had not gotten any photos or texts from his witness, but hours later he found the messages and sent them to a prosecutor.

That witness testified that she had sent the messages to Brown and that the car police connected to Gray was actually not the one she saw on the scene.

His testimony is creating doubt in the case, with contradicting information as jurors continue to deliberate Tuesday.

Brown’s hearing for the DUI is scheduled for August 23 and a trial date scheduled for October 31.