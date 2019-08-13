BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Charles County early Tuesday morning.
Shortly before 4 a.m., troopers responded to southbound Maryland Route 5 in the area of Montgomery Lane in Waldorf, Md.
The crash reportedly involved a pedestrian, identified as Aaron Markeith Rust, 34, of Waldorf. The man was standing or walking in the road when he was struck by a vehicle.
The vehicle fled after the crash, police said. They believe it is a newer model white Ford F-250 or F-350 Crew Cab with damage in the right front headlamp.
Rust was declared dead at the scene.
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has information in regards to the striking vehicle is asked to contact the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at (301) 392-1200.
