Comments
PORT DEPOSIT, Md. (WJZ) — A firefighter was injured battling a barn fire in Cecil County Monday afternoon.
The state fire marshal’s office said the blaze broke out just before 12:30 p.m. on Anchor Hope Lane in Port Deposit.
One firefighter was taken to a local hospital, treated and released. No one else was hurt.
It took crews about 90 minutes to bring the flames under control.
The cause is under investigation but is believed to have started in the interior of a horse stall.
The fire caused an estimated $500,000 in damage.
You must log in to post a comment.