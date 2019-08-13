NORTH EAST, Md. (WJZ) — Two Maryland State Police K-9s helped troopers with the arrests of two suspects after recovering a stolen ATV in Cecil County on Monday.

The accused suspects are Acie Tillman Boyce, Jr., 22 and Brittany Jade Russell, 23, both of North East.

Boyce was charged with motor vehicle theft, disorderly conduct along with several other charges related to the incident. Russell was charged with disorderly conduct.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, the owner of a 2015 camouflage Polaris Ranger reported her ATV vehicle was stolen, and said her silver trailer was also missing.

Around 10:20 p.m. Monday night, police got a 911 call reporting the stolen ATV was driving on Route 7, West Old Philadelphia Road between Wells Camp Road and MD 267 in North East.

Troopers responded and further investigation led them to an area on Louisa Lane where they saw a grass trail from the road into a wooded area.

They found the unoccupied ATV with spray paint all throughout the vehicle. They then called for K-9 assistance.

That’s when K-9 Wade and K-9 Max, along with their handlers, stepped in.



K-9 Wade K-9 Max

They found Boyce and Russell lying down, hiding in a wooded area around 100 yards south from where the ATV was found.

Police then arrested the two without incident.