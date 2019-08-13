  • WJZ 13On Air

Baltimore, DC

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Washington, D.C., man was sentenced Tuesday to 13.5 years in federal prison for robbing three businesses in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties at gunpoint in 2017.

Leroy Percell Burrell, 32, will also spend five years on supervised release.

In his guilty plea, Burrell admitted to committing three armed robberies between July and November 2017. All three were captured on surveillance video, the U.S. justice department said.

Police arrested him at his apartment on November 9, 2017. They found him with a loaded handgun on his person and items matching those seen in the surveillance video were found at his home.

Burrell will also be required to pay nearly $2,700 in restitution.

