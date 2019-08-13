BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s a risk for severe weather Tuesday in the Baltimore metro region.
According to the Storm Prediction Center, Baltimore is under an “enhanced” risk for strong storms in the afternoon.
WJZ’s weather team is monitoring the system headed our way.
It’s only the 6th time Baltimore has been under that level of risk this season.
Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram said a low-pressure system out West is being pushed into our region with a cold front right behind it — creating an environment for severe weather.
Here’s the timeline when you should expect the storm to roll through our area:
- Around noon — A shower or thunderstorm will begin to pop up.
- By 4 p.m. — The storms will really start to bubble up and strengthen just in time for the evening commute. Damaging winds and downpours are expected.
- By 10 p.m. — The storm will finally quiet down through the overnight hours.
There’s also a potential for storms to rotate — meaning there could be a couple of tornadoes that develop.
Baltimore and DC have had a significant number of severe storms this year — ranking 2nd highest nationwide behind Oklahoma with 524 severe storms.
