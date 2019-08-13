GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A Lexington Park man was sentenced Tuesday to 15.5 years in federal prison on a number of drug charges, including distributing drugs that led to a person’s death.
The U.S. justice department said Keino Ferrez Dorsey, 46, had also previously been convicted of a felony drug distribution offense.
According to a plea agreement, Dorsey sold drugs to the victim for several years prior to their October 17, 2017, death. Dorsey admitted to selling the victim drugs, then calling 911 from their cell phone when trouble arose. The victim was found dead at the scene of the drug deal.
The medical examiner’s office later found the victim died from intoxication from heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil, cyclopropyl fentanyl and despropionyl.
Dorsey also sold drugs to undercover law enforcement officials between April and June 2018, the plea agreement said.
He will also spend three years on supervised release after serving his prison sentence.
