COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Prince George’s County said an assault suspect used the idea of a lost dog to lure in his victim.
18-year-old Vashann Robinson is facing several charges including attempted kidnapping and second degree assault.
Investigators said he approached a woman in the 4400 block of Guilford Dr. on August 6. He then allegedly asked for help finding his dog.
Police said she declined to help, and that Robinson approached her again 30 minutes later. They said he then grabbed her from behind and tried to drag her to a nearby parking lot.
Officials said Robinson released the victim when a witness shouted at him. The victim was not physically injured.
Officers spotted Robinson this weekend on Baltimore Avenue at Tuckerman Street. They said he matched the description of the suspect seen in the surveillance video and was wearing clothing identical to the clothing worn by the suspect.
Police said he then admitted his involvement in the crime.
