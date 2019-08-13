



A Prince George’s County police officer shot a dog Friday after a construction worker was attacked by two Rottweilers.

Prince George’s County Police reported the incident Tuesday. They said the dog that was shot was later euthanized by animal control.

A woman, who was working as a part of a construction crew, was bitten twice by two loose Rottweilers in the 700 block of Maury Avenue around 7 a.m. The woman was taken to an area hospital where she received stitches for the two-bite wounds on her legs.

Two officers responded to the area for a report of a dog attack and began searching for the loose dogs. That’s when a second construction worker flagged down an officer and said the dogs just tried to attack him.

With the help of witnesses, officers found the dogs in the front yard of a home in the 4900 block of Maury Place around 8 a.m. Officers made a perimeter around the yard as they waited for Animal Control to arrive. But as they were waiting, the dogs allegedly charged at a neighbor who had just come out of her home. The officers ordered that woman back inside her home and ran toward the dogs to distract them. Once the woman was inside, the dogs then charged the officers, police said.

The officers tried to seek cover, but couldn’t so as the dogs got closer — an officer shot and wounded one of the dogs.

Police found the dogs’ owner and the owner signed the dog that was shot over to animal control. The dog was tested for rabies and later euthanized. The second dog remains under a 10-day quarantine for biting at the county’s animal shelter.

Police will investigate the shooting as an officer’s weapon was discharged.

Animal Control will handle the investigation into the dogs and the biting incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Internal Affairs Division at 301-856-2660 or Prince George’s County Animal Management Division at 301-780-7200.