BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Port of Baltimore is getting some cash to strengthen their security, including stronger access control points and cybersecurity.
The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Port Administration has been awarded $703,116 in the latest rounds of funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Port Security Grant Program.
“As the Port of Baltimore continues to break cargo records and generate higher numbers of jobs, we want to make certain it remains one of the most secure seaports in the nation,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “This funding will help further our mission to ensure the security of the men and women who work at the Port, as well as the inbound and outbound cargo that comes through the Port.”
The new FEMA allocation will be used for three projects- upgrades and new security features to access control software to prevent unauthorized access to the public marine terminals, adding three more access control booths on the terminals, and incorporating mechanisms and upgrades to its cybersecurity platforms.
In 2018, a record 43 million tons of international cargo was handled by the combined state-owned public and privately-owned marine terminals at the Port, and has generated about 15,330 jobs.
That puts the Port of Baltimore at 11th among major U.S. ports for cargo handled. It ranks first in autos and light trucks, roll on/roll off heavy farm and construction machinery, imported sugar and imported gypsum- it also ranks second in exported coal.
