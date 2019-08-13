BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Now is your chance to get in shape alongside Ravens legend Ray Lewis.
The former linebacker posted a video on his Twitter account about his “No Excuses Boot Camp Challenge.”
See you this Saturday Baltimore at the No Excuses Boot Camp Challenge.
My good friend and trainer, @MonteSanders will be there with me structuring workouts and recovery exercises that you'll learn to adapt into your every day life.
Tickets: https://t.co/79howbO6e6#RLNOEXCUSES pic.twitter.com/eekWJg6OYG
— Ray Lewis (@raylewis) August 13, 2019
The intense workout takes place Saturday morning at City Garage in south Baltimore.
Lewis will be joined by his friend and trainer Monte Sanders who will help structure the workouts and recovery exercises.
Tickets are now available online.
