  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Monte Sanders, ray lewis, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Now is your chance to get in shape alongside Ravens legend Ray Lewis.

The former linebacker posted a video on his Twitter account about his “No Excuses Boot Camp Challenge.”

The intense workout takes place Saturday morning at City Garage in south Baltimore.

Lewis will be joined by his friend and trainer Monte Sanders who will help structure the workouts and recovery exercises.

Tickets are now available online.

Comments