Germán Becomes Majors First 16-Game Winner As Yanks Beat O'sDomingo Germán pitched seven strong innings to become the first 16-game winner in the majors and the New York Yankees beat Baltimore 8-3 on Tuesday night, running their winning streak over the Orioles to 15 games.

Adrian Peterson Declines To Address Financial WoesAdrian Peterson says he won't be discussing financial woes that came to light over the summer.

Towson Ranked No. 11 Heading Into The New College Football SeasonWe are less than three weeks away to the college football season, and Towson heads into the new year with high expectations.

'Way Ahead Of Where I Was Last Year' | Lamar Jackson Confident As Training Camp Comes To An EndThe Ravens reached a milestone in their preparation for the upcoming season. It was the final day of the training camp portion of the Ravens preseason.