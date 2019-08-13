Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two lanes of southbound Howard Street are set to reopen Tuesday at noon, Baltimore City Department of Transportation said earlier Tuesday morning.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two lanes of southbound Howard Street are set to reopen Tuesday at noon, Baltimore City Department of Transportation said earlier Tuesday morning.
The remaining lanes of Pratt Street at the intersection of Howard Street were reopened to traffic Monday as well.
Baltimore City DOT said repair work was completed overnight to allow two lanes of southbound Howard Street between Lombard and Conway Streets to reopen Tuesday afternoon.
RELATED COVERAGE:
Starting at noon, drivers leaving Baltimore City can use Lombard Street to southbound Howard Street to access southbound I-395.
The MDOT MTA’s Light RailLink Service is still suspended between the North Avenue and Camden Yards Stations, and a bus bridge is in place between the two stations.
You must log in to post a comment.